Auburn City Councilperson sues Council, city officials over short-term rental ordinance

Dixon says bringing charges against the 13 defendants - the seven council members, Mayor Ron Anders, City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch, acting Planning Director Katie Robinson, Principal Planner Logan Kipp, Finance Director Allison Edge and revenue office employee Cheryl R. Van Tuyl – was a “last resort” and cites support from other citizens who oppose the ordinance.

Dixon is the sole plantiff in the case, but says the lawsuit is representing other citizens affected by the ordinance as well.

“It was a very difficult decision; this is not something I did lightly,” he said. “The city placed an ordinance that impacted me, the lives of Alabamians and citizens of Auburn. The only way to get our rights back is suing and filing a lawsuit.”

Dixon, who has rented a portion of his home on Green Street on a short-term basis since 2018, recused himself from all council discussions and votes on short-term rentals.

Now, Dixon says he has several upcoming short-term rental contracts made prior to the council’s enactment of the ban. Dixon says he applied for a business license around the end of May and beginning of June before being denied in writing by city attorney Rick Davidson on June 10.

Dixon, who is being represented by Capell & Howard, P.C., says he has no plans to resign his Council seat.

