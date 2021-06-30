Auburn City Councilperson sues Council, city officials over short-term rental ordinance

Auburn City Councilperson Steven Dixon filed a lawsuit against the City Council and city officials over short-term rental regulations last Friday.
“I hate that it came down to this,” the Ward 5 representative said in a phone interview. “The ordinance took property rights away from me and other citizens and we’re not going to back down. We’re going to challenge the ordinance and we are going to win.”
The lawsuit, filed in Lee County on June 25, contends the council’s action to ban the use of homestays and short-term non-primary rentals in his home's zoning district, Neighborhood Conservation, “arbitrarily and capriciously” violates Dixon’s use of his home and “his pursuit of lawful activity,” according to a press release sent by Dixon Wednesday.
The Auburn City Council voted back in March to ban two types of short term rentals: homestays, in a person’s permanent residence, and short-term non-primary rentals, in an investment property, in all zoning districts except the Comprehensive Development District, Medium Density Residential District, Neighborhood Redevelopment District, Redevelopment District, Rural District, Urban Core, College Edge Overlay District, the East, West and South Urban Neighborhoods, and the Urban, Suburban and East and West Corridor Redevelopment Districts.
Prior to the ban, Auburn did not have rules regulating short-term rentals in its Zoning Ordinance. The legality of short-term rentals often came up in council and citizen discussion on the issue.
Dixon says bringing charges against the 13 defendants - the seven council members, Mayor Ron Anders, City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch, acting Planning Director Katie Robinson, Principal Planner Logan Kipp, Finance Director Allison Edge and revenue office employee Cheryl R. Van Tuyl – was a “last resort” and cites support from other citizens who oppose the ordinance.
Dixon is the sole plantiff in the case, but says the lawsuit is representing other citizens affected by the ordinance as well.
“It was a very difficult decision; this is not something I did lightly,” he said. “The city placed an ordinance that impacted me, the lives of Alabamians and citizens of Auburn. The only way to get our rights back is suing and filing a lawsuit.”
Dixon, who has rented a portion of his home on Green Street on a short-term basis since 2018, recused himself from all council discussions and votes on short-term rentals.
Now, Dixon says he has several upcoming short-term rental contracts made prior to the council’s enactment of the ban. Dixon says he applied for a business license around the end of May and beginning of June before being denied in writing by city attorney Rick Davidson on June 10.
Dixon, who is being represented by Capell & Howard, P.C., says he has no plans to resign his Council seat.