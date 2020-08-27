Auburn city doesn't expect big budget hit from COVID-19

Auburn citizens should expect no interruption in city services over the next two years, according to the 2020-22 budget staffers briefed city council members on this week.

Over long sessions Monday and Wednesday, City Manager Jim Buston and his staff unveiled the spending plan. It calls for a jump in spending for fiscal year 2021 – from $98.6 million this year up to $112.1 million, then back down to $99.6 million in FY 2022.

Spending jump

The bump for next year comes, in part, from plans to start the $14 million in improvements to the Boykin Recreation Center and campus – including a museum, gym, indoor and outdoor pools and a new public library branch – as well as moving forward with plans for a sixth fire station and progressing with downtown traffic, parking and sidewalk improvements.

All told, Buston stated that the city will tackle $31.2 million in building over the next two years, funded in part by drawing the city’s current $54 million cash balance down to $33 million by the end of FY 2022. He assured council members the remaining fund balance will be within state and national accounting requirements.

Revenue forecast