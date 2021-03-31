Auburn city egg hunt reaches full capacity; three options available in Opelika

The City of Auburn's annual Easter egg hunt is now full, according to organizers.

Due to COVID-19, the event was preregistration-only and capped at 100 individuals per age group to help follow social distancing and other safety-related concerns.

The 41st Auburn Egg Hunt, hosted by the Parks and Recreation staff, will be held Saturday, April 3 at Kiesel Park in town.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be held for those who are pre-registered on Sunday at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit the City of Auburn's website at auburnalabama.org/easter-egg-hunt.

For those still looking for an Easter egg hunt, try one of these three in Opelika:

Flashlight Egg Hunt: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Moore Stadium in Opelika. For third through fifth graders. Bring a flashlight and a basket. Guardians will watch from the stands and must wear a mask. Free.

Underwater Egg Hunt: Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Opelika SportsPlex. For ages 6-10. Collect weighted eggs from the bottom of the pools. Free for Sportsplex members, $4 per non-member.

Opelika Parks & Recreation Easter on the Square: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Courthouse Square, Opelika. Toddler egg hunt at 10 a.m., 4-year-old and kindergartener at 10:30 a.m., and first and second grade at 11 a.m. Masks required for adults and children ages 7 and older.

