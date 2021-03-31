 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn city egg hunt reaches full capacity; three options available in Opelika
0 comments
top story

Auburn city egg hunt reaches full capacity; three options available in Opelika

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
egg hunt kiesel park (copy)

In this 2017 file photo, the annual Auburn Easter egg hunt occurs at Kiesel Park.

 Todd Van Emst/

The City of Auburn's annual Easter egg hunt is now full, according to organizers. 

Due to COVID-19, the event was preregistration-only and capped at 100 individuals per age group to help follow social distancing and other safety-related concerns. 

The 41st Auburn Egg Hunt, hosted by the Parks and Recreation staff, will be held Saturday, April 3 at Kiesel Park in town. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In case of inclement weather, the event will be held for those who are pre-registered on Sunday at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit the City of Auburn's website at auburnalabama.org/easter-egg-hunt

Megan Crouch, who takes over as City Manager of Auburn this week, spoke with the Opelika-Auburn News about the experience she gained over two decades of service at City Hall.

For those still looking for an Easter egg hunt, try one of these three in Opelika:

  • Flashlight Egg Hunt: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Moore Stadium in Opelika. For third through fifth graders. Bring a flashlight and a basket. Guardians will watch from the stands and must wear a mask. Free.
  • Underwater Egg Hunt: Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Opelika SportsPlex. For ages 6-10. Collect weighted eggs from the bottom of the pools. Free for Sportsplex members, $4 per non-member.
  • Opelika Parks & Recreation Easter on the Square: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Courthouse Square, Opelika. Toddler egg hunt at 10 a.m., 4-year-old and kindergartener at 10:30 a.m., and first and second grade at 11 a.m. Masks required for adults and children ages 7 and older.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Los Angeles to expand reopening as virus cases ease

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert