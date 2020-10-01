Auburn city manager Jim Buston announces retirement plans

Auburn City Manager Jim Buston formally announced Thursday that he will retire early next year.

“The city of Auburn's employees form a strong, high-performing organization with a well-deserved reputation for outstanding achievement, and I was honored to lead some of the finest and most dedicated public servants in the nation,” said Buston in a city press release.

Both he and Mayor Ron Anders have said publicly in recent months that Buston was thinking about retirement. The mayor even noted during the city's recently completed public budget hearings that the council would have to look for Buston's successor in the coming months.

His last day on the job will be Jan. 31, 2021.

“I'm beyond thankful that Jim was here to provide a steady hand of experience at a time when we had a new mayor, six new council members and three key retirements of long-serving department heads. I will miss his counsel,” Anders stated in the release. “The city of Auburn is better for his years of dedication to providing the best quality city services possible.”

'Wonderful journey'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}