Auburn city manager Jim Buston announces retirement plans

Auburn City Manager Jim Buston formally announced Thursday that he will retire early next year.
“The city of Auburn's employees form a strong, high-performing organization with a well-deserved reputation for outstanding achievement, and I was honored to lead some of the finest and most dedicated public servants in the nation,” said Buston in a city press release.
Both he and Mayor Ron Anders have said publicly in recent months that Buston was thinking about retirement. The mayor even noted during the city's recently completed public budget hearings that the council would have to look for Buston's successor in the coming months.
His last day on the job will be Jan. 31, 2021.
“I'm beyond thankful that Jim was here to provide a steady hand of experience at a time when we had a new mayor, six new council members and three key retirements of long-serving department heads. I will miss his counsel,” Anders stated in the release. “The city of Auburn is better for his years of dedication to providing the best quality city services possible.”
'Wonderful journey'
Support Local Journalism
“My time here has been a wonderful journey, and I hope to have made a meaningful contribution to making Auburn a better place for all who live, work, visit and study here,” Buston added.
The former Peace Corps volunteer obtained a master of science degree from Auburn University before serving 13 years in the private sector doing software development.
He joined the city of Auburn in 1996 to create its first IT department. He later served in the dual role of assistant city manager and chief information officer for 11 years.
City manager
During Buston’s tenure as city manager, more than 1,150 new jobs were announced in Auburn’s industrial sector. Seven new companies came to the city, and another 32 companies expanded their existing operations.
Buston streamlined city operations in 2018 by reorganizing city departments into business units based on the services they provide.
In 2020, Buston guided city operations through the COVID-19 pandemic, overseeing a workforce of more than 800 employees and the biennial budget process.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.