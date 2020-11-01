Auburn city ready for heavy election traffic

With voter turnout expected to be high for the Nov. 3 general election, the city of Auburn is working to make the process as seamless as possible at the four local polling locations — Boykin Community Center, Dean Road Recreation Center, Frank Brown Recreation Center and Clarion Inn & Suites.

Voters are encouraged to be prepared and know their proper polling place – a voter’s polling place for a Presidential election may be different than the one for a municipal election. Verify polling place information in advance at alabamavotes.gov and clicking "My Voter Information."

The Auburn Police Division will monitor and coordinate traffic flow at each location throughout the day. Employees at city facilities where voting occurs will park remotely where possible. Many of the daily programs for Dean Road and Frank Brown recreation centers and the Boykin Community Center will be canceled for the day to allow for greater parking capacity for election traffic.

COVID-19 protocols on Election Day will include open doors where possible to reduce exposure by touch, tape marks on the floors of polling places to help with social distancing and appropriate sanitation and disinfection measures throughout the day. Polling places will also encourage one-way traffic, with separate entrances and exits when possible to promote social distancing.