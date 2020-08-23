Auburn city, school budgets on agendas

Auburn city government and the Auburn City Schools district will unveil budget plans this week, despite uncertainty over how much money they will have for operations.

The new budget years start Oct. 1 for both the city and the schools. The city runs on a two-year budget cycle, while the schools go year-to-year.

They have to set salaries for employees, building maintenance, funding for ongoing and proposed programs, and the rest of their expected overhead for 2020-21 and – in the city’s case – 2021-22.

That will be the easy part for this budget season.

Sales tax collections

City and school officials also have to project how much money they’ll have available, which won’t be as easy this year. Local sales tax collections account for much of the city's operating income, and the schools get annual contributions from the city to help cover expenses.

COVID-19 has taken a bite out of those sales tax collections, officials have privately conceded to the Opelika-Auburn News. The drop in local retail activity in March, April and May of this year – before state restrictions were loosened – meant much less sales revenue to be taxed.