Auburn city, school budgets on agendas

Auburn city government and the Auburn City Schools district will unveil budget plans this week, despite uncertainty over how much money they will have for operations.
The new budget years start Oct. 1 for both the city and the schools. The city runs on a two-year budget cycle, while the schools go year-to-year.
They have to set salaries for employees, building maintenance, funding for ongoing and proposed programs, and the rest of their expected overhead for 2020-21 and – in the city’s case – 2021-22.
That will be the easy part for this budget season.
Sales tax collections
City and school officials also have to project how much money they’ll have available, which won’t be as easy this year. Local sales tax collections account for much of the city's operating income, and the schools get annual contributions from the city to help cover expenses.
COVID-19 has taken a bite out of those sales tax collections, officials have privately conceded to the Opelika-Auburn News. The drop in local retail activity in March, April and May of this year – before state restrictions were loosened – meant much less sales revenue to be taxed.
However, those same officials are quick to add that the city’s coffers have effectively weathered the shortfalls without affecting city services thus far.
A further shortfall in sales tax revenues is possible, they said, should Auburn University students be sent home and/or the state reverts to shelter-in-place restrictions to contain future spikes in coronavirus cases. Such spikes are forecast as likely by federal officials, starting in late fall and continuing through winter.
Revenue projections are tough in such conditions, and the same city officials have admitted that budgets will probably need to be adjusted going forward through 2021 and 2022.
Meetings
Auburn City Council members will meet this week to start work on the 2020-22 budget cycle. Work sessions are scheduled for Monday and Wednesday via Zoom, 3-5 p.m. both days.
The Auburn City Schools board of education will host a work session on next year’s budget Tuesday, 8:30-10:30 a.m., at the district office, 855 East Samford Ave.
The board will follow with public hearings on the budget Sept. 1 at 8:30 a.m., then at 5:30 p.m. in the Auburn Junior High School auditorium.
