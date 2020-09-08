 Skip to main content
Auburn city to revisit short-term rentals
Auburn’s planning commission will revisit rules for short-term housing rentals this week, taking up an issue that has remained a local bone of contention for the last several years.

The commission will host a public work session Wednesday after its noon packet review meeting in preparation for a regularly scheduled Thursday meeting.

The planning commission unveiled new short-term housing rules in January of this year, which included the following:

a) Homestays may only be established as a home occupation business in the following zoning districts: Urban Core(UC), Urban Neighborhoods-West, East, and South (UN-W, UN-E, UN-S), Neighborhood Conservation District (NC), Development District Housing (DDH), Neighborhood Redevelopment District (NRD), Limited Development District (LDD), Redevelopment District (RDD), Rural (R), Comprehensive Development District (CDD), and Corridor Redevelopment District-Urban, Suburban, East and West (CRD-U, CRD-S, CRD-E, CRD-W);

b) No more than six overnight guests are allowed per day;

c) The homestay may operate no more than 60 days per year when the residence is not owner-occupied in the NC, DDH, NRD, or LDD zoning districts. The homestay may operate no more than 120 days per licensing year when the residence is not owner-occupied in the UC, UN-W, UN-E, UN-S, RDD, R, CDD, CRD-U, CRD-S, CRD-E, and CRD-W zoning districts.

Those interested in attending can find a link to register at auburnalabama.org/coronavirus/meeting-updates.

