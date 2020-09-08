Auburn city to revisit short-term rentals

Auburn’s planning commission will revisit rules for short-term housing rentals this week, taking up an issue that has remained a local bone of contention for the last several years.

The commission will host a public work session Wednesday after its noon packet review meeting in preparation for a regularly scheduled Thursday meeting.

The planning commission unveiled new short-term housing rules in January of this year, which included the following:

a) Homestays may only be established as a home occupation business in the following zoning districts: Urban Core(UC), Urban Neighborhoods-West, East, and South (UN-W, UN-E, UN-S), Neighborhood Conservation District (NC), Development District Housing (DDH), Neighborhood Redevelopment District (NRD), Limited Development District (LDD), Redevelopment District (RDD), Rural (R), Comprehensive Development District (CDD), and Corridor Redevelopment District-Urban, Suburban, East and West (CRD-U, CRD-S, CRD-E, CRD-W);

b) No more than six overnight guests are allowed per day;