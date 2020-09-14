Auburn city to vote on deals with two manufacturers

Manufacturing jobs will headline Tuesday night’s Auburn City Council meeting.

The council will vote on tax breaks granted to Borbet Alabama to be transferred to Wheel Pros.

Borbet announced earlier this year that it would close its plant in the city’s Technology Park North.

Wheel Pros initially planned to purchase the manufacturing equipment from Borbet, but city officials have struck a deal with the company to take over the plant.

The council will also vote on amending the tax breaks for Shinhwa Auto USA Corp at its future location in the Auburn Technology Park West Annex.

“The initial phase of the company’s project is larger than originally anticipated, so the abatement is being amended to reflect the additional investment. The project will result in an overall capital investment of approximately $66 million and will create about 41 new jobs,” said city spokesman David Dorton.

In other business, the council will vote on annexing 24 acres on the north side of Wire Road east of the Auburn Soccer Complex and rezoning it from Rural to Limited Development District, to accommodate a development proposal.