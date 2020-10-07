Auburn could move soon on Buston’s successor

Mayor Ron Anders told the Auburn City Council at its Tuesday meeting that he has identified “an internal candidate” who could be the next city manager.

Jim Buston announced last week that would retire from that post in January, after 24 years of service to the city, including the last three in his current post.

Anders declined to name the candidate, only identifying "her" as a longtime city employee. He has asked councilmembers to meet with her informally over the next week or so, after which the council would meet to decide whether to proceed with her or start an external search for a new candidate.

Auburn police

Police Chief Cedric Anderson spoke to council members during a work session before the regular meeting, touting the city’s strong safety performance as reported by an annual FBI survey of crime in cities across the country.

Anderson said the numbers show Auburn is below the national average in all of those categories, despite the city’s recent growth. He noted that burglaries dropped from 1,000 in 2008 down to just 120 last year.