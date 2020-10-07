Auburn could move soon on Buston’s successor

Mayor Ron Anders told the Auburn City Council at its Tuesday meeting that he has identified “an internal candidate” who could be the next city manager.
Jim Buston announced last week that would retire from that post in January, after 24 years of service to the city, including the last three in his current post.
Anders declined to name the candidate, only identifying "her" as a longtime city employee. He has asked councilmembers to meet with her informally over the next week or so, after which the council would meet to decide whether to proceed with her or start an external search for a new candidate.
Auburn police
Police Chief Cedric Anderson spoke to council members during a work session before the regular meeting, touting the city’s strong safety performance as reported by an annual FBI survey of crime in cities across the country.
Anderson said the numbers show Auburn is below the national average in all of those categories, despite the city’s recent growth. He noted that burglaries dropped from 1,000 in 2008 down to just 120 last year.
The chief credited a good bit of that improvement to his officers, who are “doing more residence checks and business checks, and improving our relationship with the apartment complexes — showing them ways to improve security. We’re interacting with Homeowners Associations to do more to keep their neighborhoods and communities safe.”
Fire station
The council voted unanimously to hire Auburn-based W. W. Compton Contractor LLC to build the new Fire Station 6 on Farmville Road. The cost was set at $3.1 million, but no start or completion date was announced.
The council also approved hiring Suncoast Infrastructure, Inc. to rehabilitate Southside Sewer Basins 6 and 16 at a cost of $426,286.40.
Halloween
Neighborhood trick-or-treating in Auburn will be Friday, Oct. 30, from 6-8 p.m. because of the Auburn University home game on Halloween.
City officials said the change would allow city police to focus on the safety of trick or treaters without doing their usual game day duties at the same time.
The city will also host a Drive-Thru Trick or Treat at the Auburn Parks and Recreation Complex, 235 Opelika Rd. It will also run 6-8 p.m.
Read more about the city’s Halloween events at auburnalabama.org/parks/events-and-calendar/halloween-events.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.