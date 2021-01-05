Auburn council approves Briggs & Stratton tax abatement

Auburn City Council approved a traffic signal and a Briggs & Stratton tax abatement at its first council meeting of 2021.

Council unanimously approved a tax break for manufacturer Briggs & Stratton, LLC for expansion at its existing facility in the Auburn Technology Park South. The expansion will add more than $9 million in new production capacity and up to 35 new jobs, according to the meeting agenda.

Council also unanimously approved a traffic signal at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Solamere Lane.

An approval is the “very first step in this process,” Buston said. Ward 1 Councilperson Connie Fitch Taylor asked how traffic might be impacted.

“The traffic signal should not interfere greatly with the ramp at Shug [Jordan Parkway],” city engineer Alison Frazier said.

The city must submit a permit request and construction plans to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) for approval, as the signal is on ALDOT’s right of way.

The design process and development agreement are still to come.

Mayor attends

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}