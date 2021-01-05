Auburn council approves Briggs & Stratton tax abatement

Auburn City Council approved a traffic signal and a Briggs & Stratton tax abatement at its first council meeting of 2021.
Council unanimously approved a tax break for manufacturer Briggs & Stratton, LLC for expansion at its existing facility in the Auburn Technology Park South. The expansion will add more than $9 million in new production capacity and up to 35 new jobs, according to the meeting agenda.
Council also unanimously approved a traffic signal at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Solamere Lane.
An approval is the “very first step in this process,” Buston said. Ward 1 Councilperson Connie Fitch Taylor asked how traffic might be impacted.
“The traffic signal should not interfere greatly with the ramp at Shug [Jordan Parkway],” city engineer Alison Frazier said.
The city must submit a permit request and construction plans to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) for approval, as the signal is on ALDOT’s right of way.
The design process and development agreement are still to come.
Mayor attends
Mayor Ron Anders, who had announced a day earlier that he had COVID-19, attended the meeting virtually from quarantine. “This is real,” Anders said in his opening statement Tuesday night, referring to the ongoing pandemic.
As to the rise of East Alabama Medical Center hospitalizations of confirmed COVID-19 patients, Anders said, “This is going to be a crucial next couple of months.”
Future school reimbursements
The council approved the authorization of the reimbursements of expenditures from future debt proceeds for various Auburn City Schools capital projects.
The City issues debt for Auburn City Schools, repaid with ad valorem taxes collected by the city, to complete these projects.
The authorization allows the reimbursement of certain expenditures made before financing the total project, allowing Auburn City Schools the time to determine final projects costs and borrow what is needed.
Other
Council approved the $473,148.06 payment for 14 marked 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe police pursuit vehicles and one Dodge Durango special service vehicles for the Auburn Police Division. Ward 8 Councilperson Tommy Dawson thanked the council for their support in this purchase.
To watch the full meeting, visit the city’s YouTube channel at CityofAuburnAL.