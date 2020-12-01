Auburn council approves SiO2 tax abatement

The council also addressed two items related to the relocation of the City’s Environmental Services and Public Works departments: an agreement with Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood, Inc. to provide architectural and engineering services for the construction of office and warehouse space for the two departments and the $1.8 million purchase of property for the departments’ new facilities.

Assistant City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch told the council that it's $30,000 an acre for 62.91 acres out on Wire Road near the intersection of Beehive Road.

The $30,000 an acre is a maximum, Croutch says, that is still subject to appraisal and is the lesser number.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We went through quick a lengthy process over the past few years to identify a property for this complex — we have searched the city high and low and will be building out by Wire Road,” Croutch said.

Both contracts were unanimously approved by the council.

That relocation will create space for the Boykin Center improvement project. Renovations will include an African-American history and culture museum, indoor and outdoor pools, two basketball courts, a fitness center and increased parking.

Other business