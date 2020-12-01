Auburn council approves SiO2 tax abatement

Auburn City Council members unanimously approved a tax abatement Tuesday for Sio2 Medical Products to keep making vials for a coronavirus vaccine.
Economic Development Director Phillip Dunlap says SiO2 has previously expanded and made use of two additional buildings, and now it needs a distribution center.
The tax abatement request came from Alabama Industrial Development Body, LLC, which is constructing the new building for SiO2.
SiO2 is aiding in the supply of vials to support the Moderna vaccine being reviewed by the federal government. The projected total capital investment of the project is approximately $5.87 million.
Production is ramping up to seven days a week, 24 hours a day with 784 employees, according to Dunlap.
“This is a very important company for the city of Auburn, and we are thankful that they continue to want to develop in Auburn and continue to hire folks in our area,” City Manager Jim Buston said.
Buston said the tax abatement only covers the property tax the city would receive from the company building the facility for SiO2.
The approval allows the company to move ahead with the project on schedule, per the agenda item summary.
Relocation and renovation
The council also addressed two items related to the relocation of the City’s Environmental Services and Public Works departments: an agreement with Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood, Inc. to provide architectural and engineering services for the construction of office and warehouse space for the two departments and the $1.8 million purchase of property for the departments’ new facilities.
Assistant City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch told the council that it's $30,000 an acre for 62.91 acres out on Wire Road near the intersection of Beehive Road.
The $30,000 an acre is a maximum, Croutch says, that is still subject to appraisal and is the lesser number.
“We went through quick a lengthy process over the past few years to identify a property for this complex — we have searched the city high and low and will be building out by Wire Road,” Croutch said.
Both contracts were unanimously approved by the council.
That relocation will create space for the Boykin Center improvement project. Renovations will include an African-American history and culture museum, indoor and outdoor pools, two basketball courts, a fitness center and increased parking.
Other business
Caitlin Myers, manager of the Economic Department’s Entrepreneurial and Technology program is the December employee of the month.
Two alcohol licenses for Tiger Spirits at 600 Webster Road, Suite A and 600 Webster Road, Suite B and The Goal Post at 190 N. Donahue Drive and 190 N. Donahue Drive, Suite B. were approved, as well as the purchase of two trash loaders, one side-loading garbage truck.
Other approvals include contracts with Bodine’s Landscape Services, LLC for landscaping at Boykin Community Center, and the approval of an Alabama Law Enforcement Academy contract to train five new Auburn Police officers.
Under ordinances, the council unanimously approved an economic development commercial loan interest subsidy agreement with Troy Bank & Trust to benefit Auburn Day School.
Staying virtual
The council will meet again virtually on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Addressing the rise in COVID-19 numbers in Alabama, Anders reminded residents to be safe and careful this holiday season.
“I just want to remind our community to be smart and respectful as you go about your daily lives,” Anders said. “Remember those you may come into contact with and please be safe and careful as you live your lives.”
For more information, visit auburnalabama.org/agenda/.
