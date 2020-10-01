Auburn council makes short work of bar restrictions

A fast Auburn City Council meeting Thursday ended with a unanimous vote to ditch the recent local emergency order restricting customers from moving around inside bars and restaurants.

Mayor Ron Anders called the meeting about the the State of Local Emergency into order via Zoom online conferencing at noon. He said council members would vote on whether to rescind the order. They then unanimously killed the order via voice vote and abruptly convened — all in about two minutes.

The local order was meant to increase police monitoring of social distancing in downtown bars, and to prohibit customers from getting their own drinks inside bars as another way to promote social distancing.

The council voted 6-3 last month to extend the order through Oct. 7, but only after members including Jay Hovey expressed their concerns about it doing more harm than good to local bar and restaurant businesses.

Both Auburn University and East Alabama Medical Center officials have reported significant improvements in COVID-19 infection numbers across the campus and Lee County.

EAMC said this week it never saw an expected spike in infections after Labor Day weekend, and university officials say steeply declining numbers of students are reporting COVID-19 infections.