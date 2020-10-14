Auburn council may look inside for new manager

The Auburn City Council will talk Wednesday how to replace City Manager Jim Buston, who is retiring.
Mayor Ron Anders has called a work session for noon via Zoom online conferencing. It will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook. No formal votes will be taken.
Both Buston and Anders have endorsed Assistant City Manager and Chief Operating Officer Megan McGowen Crouch for the job. She hired into the city’s planning department in 1997 and worked several years in economic development before becoming Buston’s deputy over a year ago.
Anders asked council members last week to meet with her informally, one-on-one, to learn more about her.
Crouch already has support on the city council. Ward 7 councilman Jay Hovey cited her experience with the city’s business recruitment efforts, calling a “terrific liason” to the city’s business community when he served on the Auburn Chamber of Commerce.
“I’m excited to have a candidate who’s a known commodity and has such institutional knowledge,” Hovey told the Opelika-Auburn News.
Hovey and another council member - who spoke on background to the newspaper - question doing another outside search, given how the last one ultimately led the council to convince Buston to keep the job.
However, there are also council members who feel that, however suited Crouch is for the job, that they should look around a bit before making a decision.
Buston plans to step down at the end of January, after 25 years with the city in various capacities. He agreed to take over as city manager on an interim basis in 2017 while the council conducted an unsuccessful national search. He ultimately acceded to Anders’ request to stay on the job full-time.
Crouch did not respond to a request for comment from the newspaper.
