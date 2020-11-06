Auburn council nixes Moores Mill office bid

Planning Director Forrest Cotten told the council that the Planning Commission recommended denial of rezoning the property due to the future land use class of the land not allowing office space.

The council defeated the adding of a Planned Development District, but it did unanimously approve the rezoning of 4.21 acres of the property at from Rural to Limited Development District.

Ward 1 Council member Connie Fitch-Taylor, Ward 2 Council member Kelley Griswold, Ward 6 Bob Parsons, and Ward 8 Council member Tommy Dawson and Dixon voted against the proposal.

“I commend the neighborhood for all the discussion, emails and communications they brought forth Tuesday night,” Mayor Ron Anders said in his Mayor Minutes video Wednesday.

“I commend the developer who worked very hard to try to find a road and a path to take that made this development for palatable to the city council, safer for all of us and tried to meet the needs of everybody involved including the residents of Bent Brooke.”

Because the rezoning was not approved by the council for the Planned Development District amendment, the conditional use consideration did not come up later on the agenda.

Sanders Street