Auburn council nixes Moores Mill office bid

In a 5-4 vote Tuesday night, the Auburn City Council denied the rezoning of property on Moores Mill Road for a professional office park.
The council first tabled the discussion during the Oct. 6 first reading. In the second reading, worried residents voiced traffic safety concerns, ultimately having their voices heard.
Bent Brooke residents' neighborhood entrance is near the property. Several of them asked the council to vote against the proposed Planned Development District.
They noted a city traffic study conducted in the summer did not account for high traffic levels in the area due to the coronavirus pandemic and school closures for summer break.
Calling it “Planning 101”, property owner Jay Toland said the professional office park is a “logical step-down use” of space between a grocery retail center and a single-family residential neighborhood.
Toland addressed safety concerns as well, saying he explored options to align the property driveway, abandon access to the backside of Publix and install adequate infrastructure and turn lanes.
During council discussion, Ward 5 Council member Steven Dixon said he has a "good understanding" of both sides. The property, located within the the Hamilton Place shopping center behind the Moores Mill Publix grocery store, is in Dixon’s ward.
Planning Director Forrest Cotten told the council that the Planning Commission recommended denial of rezoning the property due to the future land use class of the land not allowing office space.
The council defeated the adding of a Planned Development District, but it did unanimously approve the rezoning of 4.21 acres of the property at from Rural to Limited Development District.
Ward 1 Council member Connie Fitch-Taylor, Ward 2 Council member Kelley Griswold, Ward 6 Bob Parsons, and Ward 8 Council member Tommy Dawson and Dixon voted against the proposal.
“I commend the neighborhood for all the discussion, emails and communications they brought forth Tuesday night,” Mayor Ron Anders said in his Mayor Minutes video Wednesday.
“I commend the developer who worked very hard to try to find a road and a path to take that made this development for palatable to the city council, safer for all of us and tried to meet the needs of everybody involved including the residents of Bent Brooke.”
Because the rezoning was not approved by the council for the Planned Development District amendment, the conditional use consideration did not come up later on the agenda.
Sanders Street
Following the vote, Anders blocked unanimous consent of a vote to establish no parking zones along the East and West sides of Sanders Street in Auburn.
Anders says the City will communicate with property owners in the area to better understand the situation ahead of the next meeting.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.