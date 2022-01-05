Auburn Council pushes back redistricting again while citizens express reservations

“The retention of Walker is only through the city attorney,” she said. “I did not surf the internet and seek out redistricting consultants — this was based on a discussion that happened over the summer about getting it right, and I believe we have gotten it right and proposed an absolute, very solid redistricting plan in meeting the law.”

On the voting effects of redistricting, Carolyn Carr, an Auburn resident with a history of serving as a chief inspector of local polling places, told council members she wants the city to better collaborate with Lee County to ensure citizens can have more consistency in where they vote. She said citizens are often assigned to a different polling location depending on whether an election is local, county, state or federal.

“Ten years ago, the city redistricted our wards without working with the county to shim up the lines between the beats and the boxes and the actual ward boundaries so they no longer matched. This led to some real problems,” Carr told the council. “In the first election after that redistricting, we had so many people coming in confused about where they were supposed to be voting.”