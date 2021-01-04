Auburn council to discuss school project reimbursements, traffic signal approval at Tuesday's meeting

Auburn City Council will discuss future school project reimbursements and a traffic signal approval at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The meeting will be held virtually at 7 p.m. and can be viewed on the city’s website, YouTube or Facebook.

City Manager Jim Buston will deliver the annual report overviewing the funds the city received from the Rebuild Alabama Act gasoline tax and what projects they went to, namely road improvements.

The agenda includes:

Approval of tax abatement for Briggs & Stratton, LLC for expansion at existing facility in the Auburn Technology Park South related to the anticipated hiring of 35 new employees in 2021 with a capital investment of $9.4 million.

Approval of a $473,148.06 payment for 14 marked 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe police pursuit vehicles and one Dodge Durango special service vehicles for the Auburn Police Division.

Approval of a traffic signal at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Solamere Lane. City must submit a permit request and construction plans to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) for their approval, as the signal is on ALDOT’s right of way.