Auburn council to discuss tax abatement for vial maker

The Auburn City Council will address the Boykin Campus Improvements project and a proposed tax abatement for Sio2 Medical Products at its meeting Tuesday.
The meeting will be held virtually starting at 7 p.m. and can be viewed on the city's website, YouTube or Facebook.
The agenda includes:
• Approval of two alcohol beverage license for Tiger Spirits at 600 Webster Road, Suite A and 600 Webster Road, Suite B and The Goal Post at 190 N. Donahue Drive and 190 N. Donahue Drive, Suite B
• Tax abatement requests, including Alabama Industrial Development Body, LLC, who is constructing a new building for SiO2 Medical Products with a project total capital investment of approximately $5.87 million and projected total of 101 jobs; and YC Manufacturing, LLC, for new equipment at Auburn Technology Park North. The current abatement is being amended to reflect a one-year extension to place the new equipment into service
• Approval of an economic development commercial loan interest subsidy agreement with Troy Bank & Trust to benefit Auburn Day School.
• Approval of contracts with Bodine’s Landscape Services, LLC for landscaping at Boykin Community Center, plus the approval of an Alabama Law Enforcement Academy contract to train five new Auburn Police officers
• Approval of the purchase of two trash loaders and one side-loading garbage truck to replace three existing vehicles
The council is slated to address two items related to the relocation of the City’s Environmental Services and Public Works departments, including an agreement with Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood, Inc. to provide architectural and engineering services for the construction of office and warehouse space for the two departments and the purchase of property for the departments’ new facilities.
The relocation will set in motion the Boykin Campus Improvements project that includes the final phase of renovations to the Boykin Community Center. Renovations include an African-American history and culture museum, indoor and outdoor pools, two basketball courts, a fitness center and increased parking.
To view the full agenda, visit auburnalabama.org/agenda.
