Auburn council to discuss tax abatement for vial maker

The Auburn City Council will address the Boykin Campus Improvements project and a proposed tax abatement for Sio2 Medical Products at its meeting Tuesday.

The meeting will be held virtually starting at 7 p.m. and can be viewed on the city's website, YouTube or Facebook.

The agenda includes:

• Approval of two alcohol beverage license for Tiger Spirits at 600 Webster Road, Suite A and 600 Webster Road, Suite B and The Goal Post at 190 N. Donahue Drive and 190 N. Donahue Drive, Suite B

• Tax abatement requests, including Alabama Industrial Development Body, LLC, who is constructing a new building for SiO2 Medical Products with a project total capital investment of approximately $5.87 million and projected total of 101 jobs; and YC Manufacturing, LLC, for new equipment at Auburn Technology Park North. The current abatement is being amended to reflect a one-year extension to place the new equipment into service

• Approval of an economic development commercial loan interest subsidy agreement with Troy Bank & Trust to benefit Auburn Day School.