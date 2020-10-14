Auburn council to move forward with Crouch

Megan McGowan Crouch will be offered Auburn’s city manager post next week, but two city council members think other city staff should get to apply for the job, too.

Council members voted 7-2 during a Wednesday work session to promote Crouch to succeed City Manager Jim Buston, who will retire next January. The formal job offer is expected come at next Tuesday’s council meeting.

Anders would negotiate a contract with her after that and bring it to the council at a later meeting for review and approval.

Crouch is 22-year veteran of the city’s government, rising up through the ranks from intern to assistant city manager and chief operating officer. She got rave reviews from her mentor Buston, Mayor Ron Anders and all of the council members during a Wednesday work session.

“I spoke with some employees, past and current, and they were all favorable for Megan,” said Ward 8 Councilman Tommy Dawson, who worked with Crouch when he was on the city’s police force. “I think she’s the best candidate we could find.”

“What a breadth of experience (we’d have) coming into that position if we select her,” said Ward 4 Councilman Brett Smith.

Other candidates