Auburn council to revisit bar restrictions

The Auburn City Council will meet Thursday to discuss the State of Local Emergency still in place that prohibits customers from walking up to bars indoors to order drinks.

The council voted 6-3 last month to extend the order through Oct. 7, in anticipation of Gov. Kay Ivey extending the state's Safer at Home restrictions.

She did so Wednesday morning.

In a related move, the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Board also voted this week to end the restriction against bars and restaurants selling alcohol past 11 p.m.

Local order

The Auburn city order includes police monitoring of social distancing in downtown bars, and prohibits customers from getting their own drinks inside bars.

Mayor Ron Anders sought the council's support for the move last month after conferring with Auburn University and East Alabama Medical Center officials. He said the order appeared to be working, as local COVID-19 case numbers had stabilized.

Councilman Jay Hovey voted against the extension Sept. 15.