Auburn council to take up annexation, parking changes

The Auburn City Council will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday to consider an annexation request, resume consideration of parking changes along Sanders Street and buy trash containers.
The agenda includes:
- Approval of two alcohol beverage license for Beyond the Wok at 339 S. College St., Suite E, and El Ranchero Restaurant at 114 Spirit Dr.
- Annexation of approximately 93.96 acres north of 1100 Ensminger Rd. in Auburn
- Approval of two easements, including drainage and utility easements along Samford Trace Court and at 447 Airport Rd.; and contracts with Evergreen Erosion Control for the Sam Harris Park and Westview Greenway project that includes the construction of a 10-foot-wide greenway from Sam Harris Park to Ware Drive and a connector trail to the city's soccer fields on Shug Jordan Parkway, plus the approval of the purchase of 1,120 95-gallon roll-out carts for household garbage collection;
- Two ordinances, including the second-reading of establishing "No Parking" zones along the east and west sides of Sanders Street in Auburn. Mayor Ron Anders blocked unanimous consent of for a vote on the Sanders Street measure two weeks ago, saying the city would reach out to property owners to better explain the situation;
The council will consider resolutions for a conditional use approval request of a multi-unit development at 620 East Glenn Ave. and fixing the costs for demolition of a dilapidated structure at 610 Clark Ave.
Public hearings are required for both resolutions.
Council meetings are live streamed at auburnalabama.org/agenda and on the City's YouTube and Facebook Page at https://www.youtube.com/user/CityofAuburnAL and https://www.facebook.com/CityofAuburnAL/.
To view the full agenda, visit auburnalabama.org/agenda.
