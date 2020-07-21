Auburn council to vote on endorsing state mask order

The Auburn City Council will vote Tuesday on whether to endorse new statewide face mask requirements and how to fund a new parking garage downtown.

City officials publicly welcomed Gov. Kay Ivey’s decision last week to require mask-wearing in most public places in Alabama, which came as Mayor Ron Anders and council members were debating the local need for such an order.

The council will vote Tuesday on a resolution to support Ivey’s order. It states “the city of Auburn supports education and awareness in the community on the proper use of masks or face coverings and their benefits in reducing the risks surrounding COVID-19, and the City Council encourages residents to comply with the state mandate to wear masks or face coverings in all public spaces when unable to maintain 6 feet of social distance.”

A plan to borrow $16 million from BBVA bank to build a new downtown parking deck is also on the agenda. The council approved construction earlier this year.

Buston has told the council that current bond market conditions make a 20-year loan at 2.3% interest with BBVA more attractive than doing a municipal bond issue.

The council will have to vote unanimously to approve the loan, according to a memo from city staff.