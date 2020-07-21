You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Auburn council to vote on endorsing state mask order
0 comments
top story

Auburn council to vote on endorsing state mask order

Only $3 for 13 weeks
City of Auburn

City of Auburn

 submitted

The Auburn City Council will vote Tuesday on whether to endorse new statewide face mask requirements and how to fund a new parking garage downtown.

City officials publicly welcomed Gov. Kay Ivey’s decision last week to require mask-wearing in most public places in Alabama, which came as Mayor Ron Anders and council members were debating the local need for such an order.

The council will vote Tuesday on a resolution to support Ivey’s order. It states “the city of Auburn supports education and awareness in the community on the proper use of masks or face coverings and their benefits in reducing the risks surrounding COVID-19, and the City Council encourages residents to comply with the state mandate to wear masks or face coverings in all public spaces when unable to maintain 6 feet of social distance.”

A plan to borrow $16 million from BBVA bank to build a new downtown parking deck is also on the agenda. The council approved construction earlier this year.

Buston has told the council that current bond market conditions make a 20-year loan at 2.3% interest with BBVA more attractive than doing a municipal bond issue.

The council will have to vote unanimously to approve the loan, according to a memo from city staff.

In other business, the council will vote on a plan to spend $645,889 in federal HUD funding on street resurfacing, housing rehabilitation, help with individuals’ utility bills and seniors’ programs.

The council will meet via Zoom videoconference at 7 p.m. Tuesday, to avoid the risk of COVID-19 exposure and infections.

The meeting can be watched live on the city’s website, YouTube or Facebook.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News