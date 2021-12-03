Auburn councilman Hovey pursuing Whatley's state senate seat

A member of the Auburn City Council is seeking to move upward to the Alabama State Senate in next year’s primary election.
Ward 7 Councilperson Jay Hovey is pursuing the Republican nomination for Alabama State Senate District 27 and launched his campaign Friday. District 27 spans Lee, Russell and Tallapoosa counties.
Hovey will face Sen. Tom Whatley, R-Auburn, as the first candidate to challenge the incumbent senator, who is serving his third term in District 27.
“A region of our significance deserves representation in Montgomery we can be proud of,” Hovey said in a campaign release. “It is time for a change to someone who can build bridges, facilitate connections and has service to constituents as his primary motivation. I believe that someone is me.”
Hovey graduated from Auburn University in 2001 and served as a student firefighter while in college. He is currently a mortgage loan originator for AuburnBank in addition to his role representing Ward 7.
“I am proud to be a part of such a wonderful and vibrant community, and it has been an honor and privilege to represent my neighbors, family and friends as councilman,” he said in the release. “The opportunity to extend that service further would allow me to expand positive impact on our region.”
In 2020, Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth appointed Hovey to the Alabama Small Business Advisory Commission. Hovey is now in his second term on the commission.
Hovey has been married to Anna Hovey, current president of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce, for 20 years. In the release, he said he serves as deacon of Providence Baptist Church, where he and his wife attend services.
A representative of the Lee County Republican Party declined to comment on Hovey’s candidacy, saying it's their policy to wait until a candidate emerges from the primary to issue a statement.
The Republican primary election is set for May 24, 2022. Hovey’s campaign asks those seeking additional information to contact jayhoveyforalabama@gmail.com.