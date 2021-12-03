Auburn councilman Hovey pursuing Whatley's state senate seat

A member of the Auburn City Council is seeking to move upward to the Alabama State Senate in next year’s primary election.

Ward 7 Councilperson Jay Hovey is pursuing the Republican nomination for Alabama State Senate District 27 and launched his campaign Friday. District 27 spans Lee, Russell and Tallapoosa counties.

Hovey will face Sen. Tom Whatley, R-Auburn, as the first candidate to challenge the incumbent senator, who is serving his third term in District 27.

“A region of our significance deserves representation in Montgomery we can be proud of,” Hovey said in a campaign release. “It is time for a change to someone who can build bridges, facilitate connections and has service to constituents as his primary motivation. I believe that someone is me.”

Hovey graduated from Auburn University in 2001 and served as a student firefighter while in college. He is currently a mortgage loan originator for AuburnBank in addition to his role representing Ward 7.