Auburn is the rare college town not challenging the census

After universities moved to remote classes last year, some college towns around the country are contesting the 2020 census — but not Auburn.
The U.S. Census Bureau estimated that Auburn would have 68,343 residents in 2020 before conducting last year’s census. It instead saw an end count of 76,143 people.
Officials said a higher-than-projected number of residents could be an indicator that Auburn University is not the sole attractor for people to the city as population continues to grow. Final numbers exceeded the U.S. Census Bureau’s projection by almost 8,000 people.
“We’re growing industrially (and) we’re growing commercially, so there’s no doubt about Auburn to me and a lot of people that Auburn is more than just the university,” said Logan Kipp, principal planner for the City of Auburn.
Kipp has pored over the new census numbers since August when the city received functional numbers. He said he feels factors like the public school system and an increasing non-academic job market are influencing who’s moving to the Plains and why.
Anna Hovey, president of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce, said she’s inclined to agree based on efforts by the city’s economic development department and continued positive reputation in various lifestyle categories.
“It’s been remarkable that (the economic development department) has planned and recruited an assortment of industries to come (to Auburn),” Hovey said. “There have been lots of articles since the last census that prove we’re ranked high as a great place to start a business, a great place to retire … (and) there’s so many different rankings.”
The city challenged the previous 2010 census, which recorded 53,380 people, on the basis of an undercount. Kipp was not with the city at that time but said the challenge largely had to do with a disparity between the city planning department’s Interactive Growth Model that guides planning decisions and the 2010 census data. He said the new data may correct an undercount.
Mayor Ron Anders said while there are likely students missing from the census, he is confident in the numbers this time around as a representation of the city. He said the results will be considered when the city resumes work on its Auburn 2040 plan, a model with goals the city aims to achieve in the next 20 years. The plan was put on pause in August because of the pandemic at about the time census numbers released.
“We weren’t surprised internally that that number was over 76,000 … (and) we certainly believe that number’s getting closer to 80,000 as we sit here today,” Anders said.
He said he anticipates the next census will see Auburn pass the 100,000 population milestone.
Census data can impact how much federal funding a city receives, hence why other college towns are striving for accuracy. For example, Tuscaloosa is pushing for a recount after the census counted 99,598 people, not quite clearing the 100,000 threshold and thus losing access to some funds, according to the Tuscaloosa News.
In Auburn, Community Services Director Al Davis said it’s not currently clear what federal funding might be available to the city based on the new population numbers.
“It’s something that we’re monitoring and looking at to see whether our status would change or that it would elevate us to a point where we receive some additional dollars that we haven’t been receiving,” he said.
Funding as set by census numbers could go to support public service programs like the Auburn Housing Development Corporation, which builds free public housing for low-income residents, and funding nonprofits like the Lee County Boys and Girls Club, according to Davis.
Davis said the uncertainty about whether Auburn would remain a metropolitan area, a status which can also affect federal funding amounts, was more of a concern than the census. The Auburn-Opelika MSA was up to be redefined as a micropolitan area along with 140 other communities nationwide earlier this year before the Office of Management and Budget decided to keep existing definitions.
Kipp said he’s more interested in the results of the American Community Survey, the Census Bureau’s annual demographics survey that comes with a five-year growth estimate for surveyed communities.
“It may be totally different than the census,” he said. “At some point in the last 10 years we started having more permanent residents here than we did students, and I think that rend is going to continue.”