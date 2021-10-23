Auburn is the rare college town not challenging the census

The city challenged the previous 2010 census, which recorded 53,380 people, on the basis of an undercount. Kipp was not with the city at that time but said the challenge largely had to do with a disparity between the city planning department’s Interactive Growth Model that guides planning decisions and the 2010 census data. He said the new data may correct an undercount.

Mayor Ron Anders said while there are likely students missing from the census, he is confident in the numbers this time around as a representation of the city. He said the results will be considered when the city resumes work on its Auburn 2040 plan, a model with goals the city aims to achieve in the next 20 years. The plan was put on pause in August because of the pandemic at about the time census numbers released.

“We weren’t surprised internally that that number was over 76,000 … (and) we certainly believe that number’s getting closer to 80,000 as we sit here today,” Anders said.

He said he anticipates the next census will see Auburn pass the 100,000 population milestone.