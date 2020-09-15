Auburn lands new manufacturer for Borbet site

Wheel Pros, an aftermarket wheel supplier, has the bought assets of Borbet Alabama, heading off the previously announced closure of the plant in Auburn’s Technology Park North.
“We look forward to the impact Wheel Pros will have on East Alabama at a perfect time,” Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said. “We have a manufacturing facility and a workforce that are ready and more than able to meet the company’s needs. Wheel Pros’ arrival will bring more jobs to our community, which is great for our residents and our economy. We are grateful for Wheel Pros’ investment in our region.”
Operations will include casting, machining and painting operations, just as they did under the ownership of Borbet, the German manufacturer that announced plans earlier this year to shutter the Auburn site due to global market uncertainty.
State help
State officials helped the city work out the deal with Wheel Pros.
“We welcome Wheel Pros to Alabama and congratulate them on choosing Auburn to establish their largest U.S. manufacturing presence," Gov. Kay Ivey said. "This multimillion-dollar investment will add 300 new jobs and represents another feather in the cap of our state’s growing automotive industry."
The Colorado-based company expects production of casted aluminum wheels to begin in the next few months.
“This was the ideal opportunity for expansion. The manufacturing assets and experienced workers are already in place. We look forward to joining the Alabama automotive sector and the Auburn community,” said Randy White, CEO and co-founder of Wheel Pros.
The Auburn City Council will vote Tuesday night on transferring the tax breaks tied to the site – originally granted to Borbet – to Wheel Pros.
