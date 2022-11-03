Auburn mayor Ron Anders recognizes outgoing city council members Hovey, Dixon, and Stephens for service

Four-year terms are drawing to a close for Auburn as the current city council says goodbye to three of its members. On Tuesday evening Auburn Mayor Ron Anders honored council members Steven Dixon, Jay Hovey, and Jennifer Stephens for their time and service to the city. It was the last regular council meeting before all three rotate off.

“What an unusual four years it has been,” Anders said. “Certainly, when we were all sworn in in November of 2018, we didn’t expect to have a pandemic. It forced us inside and forced us to meet virtually among other challenges that we have met as a city as we faced the loss of a police officer for the first time. But we have gotten through it and the reason we got through it is because of outstanding leadership and outstanding service.”

Anders went on to recognized Dixon, Hovey, and Stephens each with a plaque for their service.

“Tonight, we will recognize these three,” Anders said. “To Jay, Steven, and Jennifer, thank you for what you’ve done, thank you for the way you’ve served your community. We appreciate everything and we look forward to working with you in the future.”

The 2022-2026 City Council will be sworn in on Nov. 7 at noon. Anders, along with council members Connie Fitch-Taylor (Ward 1,) Kelley Griswold (Ward 2,) Beth Witten (Ward 3,) Bob Parsons (Ward 6,) and Tommy Dawson (Ward 8) are all returning to serve another four years.

Newly elected council members Tyler Adams, Sonny Moreman, and Max Coblentz will all be sworn in as well. Adams is replacing Stephens (Ward 4,) Moreman is replacing Dixon (Ward 5) and Coblentz is replacing Hovey (Ward 7).

In what proved to be a unique season in local politics, Hovey, Stephens, and Dixon are all moving on under special circumstances as well.

Hovey won the Republican nomination for District 27 of the Alabama State Senate this past summer. He is currently running for office against Democrat Sherri Reese of Opelika. He has served one term on the city council.

Dixon chose not to run again amid the fallout of a lawsuit he filed against the city regarding short-term rentals. He has served one term on the city council.

Stephens stepped into her position on a temporary basis this past June. She took over the seat vacated by Brett Smith, who moved to Florida to take a new job. Stephens planned to step down at the end of the term in November, thereby filling Smith’s unexpired term. She has served four months on the city council.