Auburn Mayor Ron Anders tests positive for COVID-19

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday weekend.
In a Monday afternoon press release from the City of Auburn, Anders is “exercising quarantine protocols and following doctors’ orders.”
"I look forward to getting back to work for Auburn in person in the very near future, once I have tested clear," Anders said. “I just want to remind everyone to keep your masks on, keep up your social distancing and keep those hands washed, because anyone can be exposed to this virus."
Abby Driggers
