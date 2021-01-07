 Skip to main content
Auburn non-profit awarded funds to assist low-income needs
Auburn non-profit awarded funds to assist low-income needs

50% of low-income parents are forced to shrink kids’ meals

Nearly half of low-income parents say they don’t have enough money to feed their families every month. Around 25% of low-income parents have needed to shrink the size of meals for their children due to financial difficulties at home, per No Kid Hungry.

 Sara Carpenter // Shutterstock

A local non-profit will receive federal funding to assist Auburn, Opelika and surrounding community low-income residents. 

The Alabama Council on Human Relations, Inc. was one of 20 community action agencies given a community services block grant to provide services to qualified Alabamians in late December.

Headquartered in Auburn, the Alabama Council on Human Relations is a statewide private, non-profit organization focused on "equality and opportunity for Alabamians," per their website. 

Many Lee citizens have found themselves with challenging economic situations exacerbated by the pandemic. Funding will aid programs such as energy costs assistance and weatherization of homes needing insulation, caulking and other services to reduce energy consumption to help individuals rise from those challenges.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) administers the grants from funding made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. 

Of the $3.2 million awarded statewide, the non-profit received $101,849, which was confirmed by an ADECA press release last Tuesday.

The Alabama Council on Human Relations offers services at the Darden Center complex located at 601 S 4th St. in Opelika and the Frankie B. King Center located at 950 Shelton Mill Road in Auburn.

Community services block grants aim to reduce poverty and promote self-sufficiency, the U.S. government’s official benefits website Benefits.gov states. 

To receive Alabama Council on Human Relations services, applicants must make an appointment and meet income and other requirements. The non-profit cannot provide services if documentation required is not provided. 

