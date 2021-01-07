Auburn non-profit awarded funds to assist low-income needs

A local non-profit will receive federal funding to assist Auburn, Opelika and surrounding community low-income residents.

The Alabama Council on Human Relations, Inc. was one of 20 community action agencies given a community services block grant to provide services to qualified Alabamians in late December.

Headquartered in Auburn, the Alabama Council on Human Relations is a statewide private, non-profit organization focused on "equality and opportunity for Alabamians," per their website.

Many Lee citizens have found themselves with challenging economic situations exacerbated by the pandemic. Funding will aid programs such as energy costs assistance and weatherization of homes needing insulation, caulking and other services to reduce energy consumption to help individuals rise from those challenges.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) administers the grants from funding made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Of the $3.2 million awarded statewide, the non-profit received $101,849, which was confirmed by an ADECA press release last Tuesday.