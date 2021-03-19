Auburn, Opelika wait-and-see about federal stimulus windfall

The $1.9 trillion federal stimulus plan will start working its way into state and local coffers soon, but local officials are still unsure just what their shares can and will be spent on.

The Alabama League of Municipalities has advised cities that Alabama will receive roughly $4 billion in federal funds – $2.1 billion to state government, $779 million to municipalities and $951 million to counties, according to David Dorton, spokesman for the City of Auburn.

“We don’t know what that means yet for Auburn,” Dorton said. “There may be some direct federal aid to cities over 50,000 (like Auburn). … We’re really just analyzing things and getting ready.”

“We’ve seen estimates of eligibility for approximately $16 million for Auburn, but those are estimates based on distribution formulas and not anything official from the state or federal government,” Dorton added.

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said Tuesday that he isn’t certain yet just how much is coming to his city, but he believes there could be $6.7 million in the pipeline to update and expand the city’s west side sewer treatment facility.

