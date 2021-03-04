Auburn, Opelika welcome Ivey's newest mask order

Gov. Kay Ivey’s decision to end the state mask order next month was generally well-received by local leaders and businesspeople.

Donna Young, owner of Behind the Glass in downtown Auburn, said she intends to continue requiring customers in her clothing boutique to wear face masks after April 9.

“We required our customers to wear masks before the mask order was a thing (last summer). For us, the mask order from the governor just made our job easier – we only had a few customers who actually turned away or grumbled,” said Young, who also sits on board of the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association.

Meanwhile, across College Avenue from Young’s shop, Shelby Cohan said the community is ready for the end of the mask mandate. Cohan said customers at her clothing boutique, Charming Oaks, will decide for themselves if they need to wear masks after the order ends next month.

“So many people will be ready to get rid of their masks, but I don’t think I’ve suffered (from a business standpoint) from people having to wear mask,” said Cohan, who also serves on the downtown merchants board. “A customer told me that we’ve lived the past year in fear, and now we live in fear of normalcy; that just resonated with me. I think these kids (students) are going to be fine.”