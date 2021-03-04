Auburn, Opelika welcome Ivey's newest mask order

Gov. Kay Ivey’s decision to end the state mask order next month was generally well-received by local leaders and businesspeople.
Donna Young, owner of Behind the Glass in downtown Auburn, said she intends to continue requiring customers in her clothing boutique to wear face masks after April 9.
“We required our customers to wear masks before the mask order was a thing (last summer). For us, the mask order from the governor just made our job easier – we only had a few customers who actually turned away or grumbled,” said Young, who also sits on board of the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association.
Meanwhile, across College Avenue from Young’s shop, Shelby Cohan said the community is ready for the end of the mask mandate. Cohan said customers at her clothing boutique, Charming Oaks, will decide for themselves if they need to wear masks after the order ends next month.
“So many people will be ready to get rid of their masks, but I don’t think I’ve suffered (from a business standpoint) from people having to wear mask,” said Cohan, who also serves on the downtown merchants board. “A customer told me that we’ve lived the past year in fear, and now we live in fear of normalcy; that just resonated with me. I think these kids (students) are going to be fine.”
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said he was supportive of the governor’s decision to extend the mask mandate and let it expire April 9. He said the issue should be left up to individuals and their personal feelings of responsibility.
“All of us need to take some personal responsibility,” Fuller said. “If you don’t feel safe going to a particular store or restaurant, then don’t go there. Be personally responsible for your health and for that of your family. We shouldn’t expect government to do everything for us. Some of this is on us to do.”
While he’s supportive of the mask mandate expiring, Fuller also supports private businesses making their own calls about whether or not they should still require masks in their establishments.
“I certainly agree with ending the mask mandate on April 9, and I think that gives our local businesses and merchants an opportunity to develop whatever their own policies should be after that,” Fuller said. “If a store or a merchant wants their customers to wear a mask, then they can put a sign on their door saying, ‘Mask required.’ I would encourage merchants to develop a policy that works best for their situation.”
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders weighed in as well, endorsing Ivey’s announcement. Anders and the city council endorsed Ivey’s initial mask order last summer, after struggling to come up with a local order that was legal and acceptable to council members.
"I look forward to the day we will not have to wear masks, but for right now we will continue to abide by the governor's request to do so until April 9th," Anders said.
Auburn University spokesman Preston Sparks said campus restrictions would continue in line with state guidelines.
"Auburn's response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has and will continue to involve the guidance of health officials and state authorities, with the university maintaining its approach to reflect the state's face covering mandate and its subsequent updates," Sparks told the Opelika-Auburn News in an email.
Southern Union State Community College President Todd Shackett said he and his staff were already planning to resume normal operations in the fall. He expects enrollment and instruction to return to pre-coronavirus levels by the summer or fall terms.
“We’re a state institution, so we will follow the state’s policy,” Shackett said.
Alex Hosey and Abby Driggers contributed to this story.