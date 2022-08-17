Auburn orders new parking kiosks, leaving no excuse for people who can't figure out the phone app

Paying for parking in downtown Auburn will get easier for residents soon as the city is planning to order 27 new parking kiosks.

The kiosks will help to fill holes in areas around downtown that residents might not know is designated as paid parking. They will also replace some of the aging kiosks that are currently having technical issues.

The Auburn City Council voted to purchase the kiosks at its Tuesday meeting. They will cost the city $250,723.54.

City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch said the purchase is needed because many people have gotten tickets without knowing they had to pay at a kiosk. Others just weren’t aware the city also has an app that could be used to pay for parking.

“One of our challenges is that we have a population from young to an aging but young at heart population who traverse our downtown,” Crouch said. “The mainstay of complaints, and the mayor and I have received a few lately collectively, is ‘I got a ticket and I had no idea I had to pay a kiosk and I'm certainly not going to use an app because I don't even know how.’”

The new kiosks will level the playing field regarding making payments. According to Crouch, the current parking app charges a 30-cent swipe fee per credit card transaction. More kiosks means drivers won’t have to rely on the app and pay the extra fee as a matter of convenience.

“It's a much lower swipe fee on the kiosk and we have yet to charge citizens for that,” Crouch said. “So, for some people, really it does matter about the 30 cents to them and how they choose to do their personal finances, so we're offering both options.”

No word was given on when the new kiosks will be ordered.