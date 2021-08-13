Auburn Planning Commission approves preliminary plats for Plainsman Lake subdivisions

The Auburn Planning Commission approved at its Thursday meeting preliminary plats for three subdivisions that are part of the Plainsman Lake Development located on the northside of Martin Luther King Drive.

The first subdivision on the agenda, The Haven, has plans for the creation of 66 single family residential lots as well as one open space lot on 18.6 acres located on the northside of Martin Luther King Drive and west of Denali Lane and Solamere Court.

Some residents of the Solamere Court subdivision expressed concerns about traffic congestion and safety if the development is built.

“I’d like for the planning commission to consider the impacts of this development regarding traffic safety between Solamere Lane and Highway 14,” said Malorie Hayes, a resident of Solamere Court. “My largest concern is with The Haven, because there is no other outlet. The Solamere subdivision currently only has one entrance and one exit coming from the same area going to [Highway] 14. It is dangerous. In fact, there was an accident there this morning.”

Solamere Court resident Brandi Brunson expressed concerns about the grading and water drainage issues of the area as well as the traffic safety that more residential development might hamper if approved.