Auburn Planning Commission approves preliminary plats for Plainsman Lake subdivisions

The Auburn Planning Commission approved at its Thursday meeting preliminary plats for three subdivisions that are part of the Plainsman Lake Development located on the northside of Martin Luther King Drive.
The first subdivision on the agenda, The Haven, has plans for the creation of 66 single family residential lots as well as one open space lot on 18.6 acres located on the northside of Martin Luther King Drive and west of Denali Lane and Solamere Court.
Some residents of the Solamere Court subdivision expressed concerns about traffic congestion and safety if the development is built.
“I’d like for the planning commission to consider the impacts of this development regarding traffic safety between Solamere Lane and Highway 14,” said Malorie Hayes, a resident of Solamere Court. “My largest concern is with The Haven, because there is no other outlet. The Solamere subdivision currently only has one entrance and one exit coming from the same area going to [Highway] 14. It is dangerous. In fact, there was an accident there this morning.”
Solamere Court resident Brandi Brunson expressed concerns about the grading and water drainage issues of the area as well as the traffic safety that more residential development might hamper if approved.
“[Right now], it's safe for our kids to go out into the street, play basketball, ride their scooters, things like that. Opening up the cul-de-sac to our neighborhood is certainly going to pose a danger to small children that are used to playing in the street,” Brunson said. “I love Solamere. It’s a great neighborhood, I just want it to be maintained that way. As this new project goes up, just please be considerate of the people who have lived there for many years.”
Brandon Bolt with Bolt Engineering represented the developer and said they had discussed a construction easement so that vehicles involved in the construction of the new subdivision would come straight from Highway 14 and not have to go through the neighborhood, and he also said the city of Auburn plans to create a connector road to Richland Road which would create another entrance to the Solamere subdivision and alleviate traffic.
Auburn’s planning commission ultimately decided to approve the preliminary plat for The Haven as well as preliminary plats for The Prosper, which includes 124 single family residential lots and one detention lot on 43 acres west of Kenai Pass, and The Vistas, which includes 130 townhouse lots and three open space lots over 73.7 acres east of Webster Road.
The decision by the planning commission comes after the Auburn City Council voted to approve the development agreement for the Plainsman Lake subdivisions at its July 20 meeting.