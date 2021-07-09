Auburn Planning Commission recommends CompPlan 2030 amendments

The Auburn Planning Commission gave its approval Thursday night to add the U.S. Highway 280 Corridor Focus Area Study to CompPlan 2030, the city's guiding growth and development document.

The Commission unanimously recommended for subsequent Auburn City Council approval text and map amendments related to the recently completed U.S. Highway 280 Corridor Focus Area Study at its Thursday night meeting.

CompPlan 2030 is the comprehensive plan for the City of Auburn. Since the plan's adoption in 2011, the document has been amended nine times, including most recently to include text and Future Land Use Map updates from the Cox and Wire Road Corridor Focus Area Study in March 2020.

CompPlan 2030 is a recommending document, which is not the same thing as the zoning of the property. Most of the land is currently designated as Highway 280 Corridor reserve, a placeholder made in 2011.

The U.S. Highway 280 Corridor Focus Area Study, completed this spring, included a total of 450 parcels and 2,472 acres, according to a presentation made by prinicipal planner Logan Kipp at the meeting. A majority of the acreage was 87 parcels, or 1,537.3 acres, in unincorporated Lee County, and 299 parcels, or 936.4 acres, within the City of Auburn.

