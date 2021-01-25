Auburn Planning Commission recommends two types of short-term rentals

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Many citizens asked the commission to reconsider the exclusion of Neighborhood Commercial (NC) zone districts for both types of short-term rentals, citing financial and other reasons.

Susan Bolt, asked the Planning Commission to reconsider the proposal, saying, “I don’t want to see overregulation adversely affect those people like myself who are trying to be good stewards yet enjoy being a short-term rental host.”

Carolyn Smith, who owns a second home in a neighborhood commercial zone district, says her rentals count for 30 “maybe 40” nights a year. She counts on the supplemental income, and says, “I love Auburn and I’d love to be able to stay there.”

The virtual meeting lasted two hours and 15 minutes

History

In 2013, the Auburn Planning Commission saw increased short-term rental activity online on websites such as Airbnb and Craiglist. The City’s Zoning Ordinance did not reflect short-term rentals regulations then, and thus, defined the rentals as any place rented for less than 180 days, or less than 5 months.