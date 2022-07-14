Auburn planning commission votes to move forward with development in Hickorywoods Drive area

The Auburn City Planning Commission on Tuesday voted to allow the construction of a new neighborhood to move forward which would connect Kent Drive off of East University to Hickorywoods Drive off of Glenn Avenue.

Several owners of nearby homes attended the meeting speaking against the development, but the planning commission voted to move forward.

The new neighborhood will eventually have 47 homes and allow a cut-through for traffic from East University to Glenn. The neighborhood will be built in stages with 10 homes in the first stage. That first stage will form the connection to Hickorywoods Drive.

Nearby residents spoke against change but commission representatives said ultimately that connecting the roads would benefit the city and that ordinances protecting wildlife would continue to be enforced in the construction.

“We really are adamant about the connection of Hickorywoods to this new development because ultimately, we’re not talking about these 10 plats, we’re talking about the 47 plats,” said Josh Poole, a Hickorywoods Drive resident. “So, it’s become easily a pretty significant corridor. Our road is currently a local road. And this would make it a connector road. We do not want that.” Poole also listed gameday and graduation traffic as potential issues.

Warren McCord of the planning commission said, though, that connectivity would be a good thing for public safety.

Hickorywoods Drive currently terminates into a wooded area northwest of Dinius Park. In addition to the traffic, residents listed concerns including wetlands and woodlands preservation, house density, and loss of the neighborhood’s individual character — but a representative from the engineering firm behind the new neighborhood insisted that ordinances protecting wetlands and streams will be followed.

Brett Basquin of the Foresite Group said there have been plans for the neighborhood since 1985.

“We’re pretty consistent with what we were planning on doing back in 1985 when this subdivision was originally contemplated,” Basquin said.

Ultimately, the crowd asked the planning commission to hold off on their decision. One local resident, Tonte Peters, even offered up an alternate plan.

Residents believed a better plan that benefited both sides could be put in place. The planning committee, however, cited time constraints and voted to go ahead with the new neighborhood development.

“The writers of our enabling legislation apparently assumed that subdivisions would not be controversial, and therefore they put the 30-day limit that we must act or by default it goes into effect,” said McCord.

McCord added that the development met ordinance requirements, that connectivity was a good thing for public safety and that he did not think the new neighborhood would be detrimental.

Joseph Aistrup, also of the planning commission was blunter in his assertion. “In my own personal opinion, I think we need to do this infill that is taking these areas that have not been developed in the city of Auburn and develop them,” he said. “These types of wooded areas should be on the outskirts of the city.”

No word was given on when development of the new neighborhood would begin.