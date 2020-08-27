Auburn police get power to suspend alcohol sales in bars

Auburn police can stop bars from selling alcohol if they do not comply with the state's social distancing mandates, as of 5 p.m. Friday, the city declared Thursday.

The city also moved to suspend walk-up bar services.

The Auburn City Council approved a State of Local Emergency to allow city police to issue a $500 citation and suspend alcohol sales at any city bar that is too crowded to accommodate social distancing, or has customers who won't do so.

"This is something we have already been enforcing," Auburn Police Chief Cedric Anderson told the council. "...We're focused on keeping people six feet apart. I think most people understand what they should be doing, but it's just going to take us being down there to remind them."

Anderson said he has detailed six officers to patrol downtown bars and restaurants, looking for crowds outside bars, overcrowding inside bars and businesses that flout the sanitation rules they have to follow to remain open under the state's "Safer at Home" order.