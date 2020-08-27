Auburn police given power to suspend bar sales

Auburn police can shut down bars from selling alcohol if they don't comply with the state's social distancing mandates, as of 5 p.m. Friday, the city declared.

The Auburn City Council approved an emergency order Thursday to allow city police to issue a $500 citation and suspend alcohol sales at any city bar that is too crowded to accommodate social distancing, or has customers who won't do so.

"This is something we have already been enforcing," Auburn Police Chief Cedric Anderson told the council. "...We're focused on keeping people 6 feet apart. I think most people understand what they should be doing, but it's just going to take us being down there to remind them."

Anderson said he has detailed six officers to patrol downtown bars and restaurants, looking for crowds outside bars, overcrowding inside bars and businesses that flaunt the sanitation rules they have to follow to remain open under the state's "Safer at Home" order.

A closed bar can resume alcohol sales as soon as it returns to proper capacity and customers are social distanced properly, Anderson added.