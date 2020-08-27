Auburn police given power to suspend bar sales

Auburn police can shut down bars from selling alcohol if they don't comply with the state's social distancing mandates, as of 5 p.m. Friday, the city declared.
The Auburn City Council approved an emergency order Thursday to allow city police to issue a $500 citation and suspend alcohol sales at any city bar that is too crowded to accommodate social distancing, or has customers who won't do so.
"This is something we have already been enforcing," Auburn Police Chief Cedric Anderson told the council. "...We're focused on keeping people 6 feet apart. I think most people understand what they should be doing, but it's just going to take us being down there to remind them."
Anderson said he has detailed six officers to patrol downtown bars and restaurants, looking for crowds outside bars, overcrowding inside bars and businesses that flaunt the sanitation rules they have to follow to remain open under the state's "Safer at Home" order.
A closed bar can resume alcohol sales as soon as it returns to proper capacity and customers are social distanced properly, Anderson added.
Indoor alcohol consumption is restricted to customers seated at a table, counter or bar. Walk up bar services are suspended at indoor bars by the resolution, which will "allow alcoholic beverages to be served to seated customers. Further, the serving of alcoholic beverages to any person who is not seated at a table/counter/bar is hereby prohibited."
State Alcohol Beverage Control investigators have been working with his officers and are expected to spot-check bars over the weekend, Anderson said.
The order is in effect until Sept. 16. City officials will evaluate local health conditions, both in the city and on the Auburn University campus, before deciding whether or not to extend the order.
