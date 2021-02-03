Auburn Police officer reflects on tenure with department after more than 26 years

Auburn Police Officer Keith Horne retired Monday from the Auburn Police Division after more than 26 years of service.
“To be a police officer is an honor, but to work for the Auburn Police Division—that is a blessing,” the 56-year-old said in a phone interview.
Horne was hired to the Auburn Police Division in 1986. After a few years on the job, he attended D.A.R.E. training with mentor Sergeant Grady Jones in Huntsville, Ala. in 1998. It was experience, Horne says, he’ll never forget.
“This department is of a high standard and really pour their heart and soul out to help the community and the school system,” Horne said. “It’s a great division that asks, ‘What can we do for our teachers, our kids, the principles, the parents?’”
Horne’s presence will be missed in the community, according to Assistant Auburn Police Chief Clarence Stewart.
“Officer Horne will be missed beyond words," Assistant Chief Clarence Stewart said in a statement Wednesday. “As the assistant chief, I relied on him daily for his expertise, advanced knowledge of criminal law, and skills within the school system. I have worked with Officer Horne for over 17 years of his almost 30 years of service and his presence will be missed in this community.”
The assistant chief wishes Horne the “very best in a happy and healthy retirement.”
Horne began teaching the Drug Abuse and Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program at Auburn City Schools in 2000, and says one of his cherished memories is teaching the program to his two daughters — Allison, 22, and Madison, 19 — who are both students in the Auburn University College of Education.
“It’s funny, we found their D.A.R.E. books the other day from fifth grade, and it was just a joy to be able to do that for all the children,” Horne said.
Being a part of Auburn Police Division makes Horne, who was born and raised in Auburn, proud of the greater community, he says.
“Growing up in Auburn, Auburn has done so much for me and my family,” Horne said. “I always felt like I owed it to the community to give back.”
Auburn City Schools congratulated Horne on his retirement in a social media post saying he has been a “fixture” in the school system since 2004, when he became a School Resource Officer (SRO) and the D.A.R.E. program coordinator.
“Beyond keeping Auburn City Schools safe and secure, his personality and approach to the job is one that brought comfort and smiles to the faces of the countless students he has mentored over the years,” the school system said in a social media post.
When asked what’s next, Horne says he is looking forward to learning more cooking recipes and working on projects around the house. Horne and his wife, Carrie, enjoy spending time with their two daughters and three-month-old grandson Alyx.