Auburn Police officer reflects on tenure with department after more than 26 years

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Horne began teaching the Drug Abuse and Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program at Auburn City Schools in 2000, and says one of his cherished memories is teaching the program to his two daughters — Allison, 22, and Madison, 19 — who are both students in the Auburn University College of Education.

“It’s funny, we found their D.A.R.E. books the other day from fifth grade, and it was just a joy to be able to do that for all the children,” Horne said.

Being a part of Auburn Police Division makes Horne, who was born and raised in Auburn, proud of the greater community, he says.

“Growing up in Auburn, Auburn has done so much for me and my family,” Horne said. “I always felt like I owed it to the community to give back.”

Auburn City Schools congratulated Horne on his retirement in a social media post saying he has been a “fixture” in the school system since 2004, when he became a School Resource Officer (SRO) and the D.A.R.E. program coordinator.

“Beyond keeping Auburn City Schools safe and secure, his personality and approach to the job is one that brought comfort and smiles to the faces of the countless students he has mentored over the years,” the school system said in a social media post.

When asked what’s next, Horne says he is looking forward to learning more cooking recipes and working on projects around the house. Horne and his wife, Carrie, enjoy spending time with their two daughters and three-month-old grandson Alyx.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.