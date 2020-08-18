You are the owner of this article.
Auburn police to begin proactive enforcement of safer-at-home order after lack of compliance
breaking featured

Auburn University first day of class 2020

Students walk on Auburn's campus Monday. Auburn University students returned to campus Monday for the first day of class. Facemasks are required in all campus buildings. The university is also putting several other health precautions and recommendations in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Sara Palczewski/

Auburn police will begin taking a more proactive approach to enforce Alabama’s safer-at-home order due to an increase in a lack of compliance in the community.

The Auburn Police Division has received many complaints, and department staff has observed a lack of compliance to the safer-at-home order, said officials Tuesday morning, with the new emphasis including the issuing of uniformed non-traffic citations resulting in fines for those in violation.

“As always, many of our citizens serve as an example in this effort,” Public Safety Director Paul Register said. “It is our desire that others will comply and help keep enforcement actions to a minimum. We greatly appreciate the public’s cooperation as we work together to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in our community.”

Auburn students began class on Monday, and scenes of crowded bars and parities in the area filled with patrons not wearing masks have been spreading across social media since students returned last week.

Area business owners and patrons are reminded of the following by Auburn police:

  • All businesses, government offices or other establishments open to the public should take all reasonable steps to protect their customers, constituents or guests by encouraging face coverings and maintaining six feet between individuals.
  • All non-work-related gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between people from different households are prohibited.
  • Bars and nightclubs should ensure that crowd size is capable of ensuring six feet between all patrons whether seated, playing games or otherwise.
  • All individuals should wear a mask if they are within six feet of another person not from the same household.

Auburn police have primarily focused on educating the community and spreading awareness of the requirements in the health order.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

