Auburn police to begin proactive enforcement of safer-at-home order after lack of compliance

Auburn police will begin taking a more proactive approach to enforce Alabama’s safer-at-home order due to an increase in a lack of compliance in the community.

The Auburn Police Division has received many complaints, and department staff has observed a lack of compliance to the safer-at-home order, said officials Tuesday morning, with the new emphasis including the issuing of uniformed non-traffic citations resulting in fines for those in violation.

“As always, many of our citizens serve as an example in this effort,” Public Safety Director Paul Register said. “It is our desire that others will comply and help keep enforcement actions to a minimum. We greatly appreciate the public’s cooperation as we work together to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in our community.”

Auburn students began class on Monday, and scenes of crowded bars and parities in the area filled with patrons not wearing masks have been spreading across social media since students returned last week.

Area business owners and patrons are reminded of the following by Auburn police: