Auburn Police to issue warning and citations to state mask ordinance violators

The Auburn Police Division will be issuing warnings and “hopefully rare” citations to those out of compliance with the state Safer-at-Home Health regulations, according to a video published to the city’s YouTube channel Friday evening.

Lt. Jon Ley explains the division’s reasoning behind the measure in the two-minute video.

“With numbers again climbing, a new Auburn University semester beginning and our desire to ensure that the Auburn community remains open for business, we will again be working with the community to curtail the spread and rise of COVID-19 cases,” Levy said.

All employees are required to wear face masks unless behind a partition, and Levy asks for community members to not gather with others if you cannot stay more than 6 feet apart.

Large house parties where numerous unrelated persons gather resulting in noise complaints to the police division will be addressed.

To view the full video, visit the City of Auburn’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/CityofAuburnAL

