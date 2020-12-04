Auburn Public Safety Department collects gifts for those in need

The Auburn Public Safety Department is collecting toys for children this Christmas.

The annual toy drive assists Auburn families by providing donated gifts to disadvantaged children ages two through eight. 2020 marks the program’s 46 year of helping.

The final day to donate is Saturday.

Individuals seeking to donate to the cause can drop off an unwrapped gift at the Auburn Police Division or the Auburn Fire Division stations on East Magnolia Avenue, Shug Jordan Parkway, Ogletree Road or Technology Parkway.

Local storage unit company Life Storage has established two remote drop points at their stores located at 1231 Gatewood Drive and 2020 S. College St, as well.

Over 130 children have been registered this year, according to Clarence Stewart, assistant police chief to the city. Registration ran Oct. 6-28.

“This is something we don’t just do for Christmas,” Stewart said in a phone interview. “People are in need all the time – and thankfully, we have an abundance of wonderful people giving here in our community.”