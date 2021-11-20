Auburn redistricting could change who's representing you on City Council

Kipp and other planners sought to be as close to 9,518 people per ward as possible, with Ward 3 deviating under 3% of that number and Ward 6 going over its target population by over 4%. They began the process shortly after the U.S. Census Bureau released usable data in September.

The Auburn City Council is scheduled to consider the existing redistricting proposal at its Dec. 21 meeting, but the city has until February to agree upon a final redrawing — six months ahead of next year’s Aug. 23, 2022, municipal elections.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Whether or not (City Council) will vote on it (Dec. 21) is up to them,” Kipp said. “That is in their purview to vote on it then or have more additional hearings. Every new plan has to get a full legal review, so that has a little bit of lead time on it.”

The city held an initial open house Thursday at the James Buston Education and Meeting Center within the Engineering Services Building, where maps showing each ward’s current and proposed boundaries lined the room for visitors to see. Planners, council members and other city officials were present to address questions and review changes with citizens.