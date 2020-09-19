Auburn sends help to hurricane victims

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Auburn is lending a hand to those hit hardest along the path of Hurricane Sally.

The city's Public Safety Department began sending personnel and equipment from the Auburn Fire Division and Auburn Police Division on Thursday. They were among the first in a growing contingent of local first-responders traveling south to assist, including firefighters from Opelika, Lee County Emergency Management personnel, and a dozen deputies from the Lee County Sheriff's Department.

“We received a mutual aid request for assistance through Lee County Emergency Management Agency, and staff immediately volunteered to respond as we have done in the past for critical incidents such as Hurricane Ivan and the tornadoes in Tuscaloosa and North Alabama,” said Public Safety Director Paul Register. “Our staff are always eager to help others.

"Critical incidents can happen anywhere, including here, and mutual aid is an essential part of the public safety community.”

Four city firefighters responded to Baldwin County on Thursday and four Auburn police officers responded Friday. Personnel are expected to be there for several days aiding in search, rescue and security efforts under way.