Auburn steps up enforcement of state COVID-19 rules

The city of Auburn is ratcheting up enforcement of the state’s mask order due primarily to the disregard shown by returning Auburn University students off campus over the last week.

The move comes after several weeks of stable, slowly-declining COVID-19 cases locally. That trend, however, was undone by a spike of more than 80 new cases in Lee County the last few days as reported by state health officials.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had a bunch of people come to town, and many of them are not adhering to the governor’s order,” City Manager Jim Buston told the city council Tuesday night.

Multiple accounts on social media over last weekend showed returning students and others packing into downtown bars and house parties with no regard to social distancing or mask wearing.

“If venues are not going to be compliant with the governor’s order, we are now going to go into the phase that if you will not comply, we are going to cite you,” Buston said.

Auburn Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart confirmed to the Opelika-Auburn News that officers will step up enforcement on the Auburn campus and inside bars and restaurants downtown. Fines can range from $25 up to $500 and will be adjudicated through the city’s municipal court.