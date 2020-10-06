Auburn to vote on $3.1M bid for new fire station

The Auburn City Council will vote Tuesday on whether to accept a bid for a contractor to build the city’s sixth fire station.

W. W. Compton Contractor LLC of Auburn submitted a low bid of $3.1 million to build the station, against six other firms whose bids were as high as $4.2 million.

The construction will include “living quarters, an apparatus bay, parking and driveways” for the new station, which is to be located on the city’s northwest side. Money for the work was included in the city's new biennial budget, which went into effect last week.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The council will meet via Zoom teleconferencing, starting with a 6:45 p.m. work session to hear a presentation from Police Chief Cedric Anderson. The regular meeting starts at 7 p.m.

The agenda also includes:

• A new contract with the Lee County Humane Society for animal sheltering services. The city has contracted with the humane society to house and take care of stray dogs and cats for several years. The city will pay $209,334 over the next two years.

• The council will vote on spending $28,133 for a 2019 Ford F250 Crew Cab 4x4 pickup for the new fire station.

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.