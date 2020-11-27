Auburn, Tuscaloosa mayors make annual Iron Bowl bet to benefit local charities

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and Auburn Mayor Ron Anders are at it again, with their annual Iron Bowl wager to benefit local charities.
Each year, the two mayors agree engage in a friendly wager to donate $100 to a pre-selected charity of the town that wins the Saturday football game between Auburn University and the University of Alabama.
Should the Auburn Tigers win the Iron Bowl, Mayor Maddox will make a donation of $100 to Anders' chosen charity, the United Way of Lee County.
If the Alabama Crimson Tide wins, Anders will make a donation of $100 to Mayor Maddox’s selected charity, the Tuscaloosa Pre-K Initiative.
"I'm excited to stand behind the Tigers and do some good for the communities of Auburn and Tuscaloosa," Anders said in a press release. "Regardless of the final score of the Iron Bowl, this friendly competition is a great reminder for all of us to support and care for those in need right in our backyards. All that said, War Eagle!"
Support Local Journalism
Maddox told the Opelika-Auburn News Wednesday both charities are deserving.
“I’m excited to continue this friendly wager that makes the outcome of the Iron Bowl a win-win for Tuscaloosa and Auburn,” Maddox said. “The Tuscaloosa Pre-K Initiative and the United way of Lee County are both important causes, and I’m glad to help bring them some recognition. May the best team win, and Roll Tide!”
The United Way of Lee County provides assistance to those in need in the community, including four focus areas: helping children and youth achieve their potential, promote health and financial stability, aid in time of crisis or disaster and strengthening the community as a whole.
The Tuscaloosa Pre-K Initiative works to expand and enhance the Tuscaloosa City Schools program.
The annual wager began between former Mayor Bill Hamm and Maddox in 2005, according to a City of Auburn press release. Since the bet’s inception, Alabama leads Auburn 8-7.
The Auburn Tigers and the Crimson Tide will once again meet in Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.