Auburn, Tuscaloosa mayors make annual Iron Bowl bet to benefit local charities

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and Auburn Mayor Ron Anders are at it again, with their annual Iron Bowl wager to benefit local charities.

Each year, the two mayors agree engage in a friendly wager to donate $100 to a pre-selected charity of the town that wins the Saturday football game between Auburn University and the University of Alabama.

Should the Auburn Tigers win the Iron Bowl, Mayor Maddox will make a donation of $100 to Anders' chosen charity, the United Way of Lee County.

If the Alabama Crimson Tide wins, Anders will make a donation of $100 to Mayor Maddox’s selected charity, the Tuscaloosa Pre-K Initiative.

"I'm excited to stand behind the Tigers and do some good for the communities of Auburn and Tuscaloosa," Anders said in a press release. "Regardless of the final score of the Iron Bowl, this friendly competition is a great reminder for all of us to support and care for those in need right in our backyards. All that said, War Eagle!"

Maddox told the Opelika-Auburn News Wednesday both charities are deserving.