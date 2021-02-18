Auburn University alum and former U.S. Ambassador to Slovenia wants Shelby's Senate seat

Auburn University alumnus Lynda Blanchard wants Richard Shelby’s U.S. Senate seat.
Blanchard announced Thursday via YouTube video that she will seek the 2022 Republican nomination to replace Shelby, who intends to retire.
The former real estate executive and U.S. Ambassador to Slovenia referenced former President Donald Trump and the Make America Great Again movement repeatedly in the video, touting herself as a political outsider committed to gun rights, religious freedom and fighting the so-called “socialist” agenda of Congressional Democrats and President Joe Biden.
“I'm Linda Blanchard. I'm a Christian conservative, a business builder, a mother of eight wonderful children,” Blanchard announced. “I'm a proud member of the MAGA movement like you, and I am grateful for the leadership and courage of our 45th President, Donald Trump. Today, I begin a new journey, a bid to earn your trust and your vote to serve as the next United States senator from our great state, Alabama.”
Blanchard told the Auburn Alumni Association in an interview earlier this year that her experience as co-founder and CEO of the nonprofit 100X Development Foundation – which promotes international childhood education and welfare — put her on Trump’s radar for the job in Slovenia, a small mountainous nation on Italy’s northern border that used to be a part of Yugoslavia.
“It was difficult to learn the day-to-day groundwork as far as government paperwork and stuff like that, but when you talk about engaging with people, that’s what I was doing on Capitol Hill,” said Blanchard, referring to her work on behalf of the foundation. “It [felt] natural to come to a country and start engaging with diplomats. I felt comfortable getting in front of government officials, but this time there was a bit more pressure to succeed. It’s the competitive nature, but you always need a willing partner, just like in a business deal.”
The member of Auburn’s Class of 1991 used her background in computer programming to steer funding to a cybersecurity hub in the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana, in addition to studying at the University of Primorska “on various subjects to better understand and engage the Slovenian people,” she said in the interview.