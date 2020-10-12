Auburn University student wins mayoral election

“My main thing is to create a foundation and clear up any debts we have to get our town financially stable,” said Williams-Cole, who traveled to Washington, D.C., last November to participate in the Appalachian Regional Commission Student Meetings thanks to sponsorship from Mark Wilson and the Draughon Center for Arts and Humanities. “While doing that, I want to implement things that will increase unity in the town, like doing quarterly town hall meetings that are more informal and that celebrate the community. We need to open up the floor for people to complain if they want, because they have the right to do that as taxpayers.”