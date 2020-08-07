Auburn wants ideas for US 280 corridor

Auburn city planners want the public’s input on what to do with the U.S. 280 corridor, which runs around the city’s northeast side.

The U.S. Highway 280 Corridor Focus Area Study will update the city’s CompPlan 2030, which serves as a general guide for future city planning decisions. No zoning changes will be recommended as part of the study, according to city spokesman David Dorton.

Once the public has had an opportunity to express their comments and feedback, planning staffers will offer recommendations to the Auburn Planning Commission. The commission will hold a public hearing to consider the proposal and either adopt it or provide staff with additional direction, Dorton stated in a press release.

The city’s planning department will host a virtual open house on Thursday, Aug. 20, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. via Zoom. Staff will be available throughout the day to offer preliminary recommendations and to gather public feedback. Participants are invited to register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iHbDKpCHR_CJ8ac3Vd1rkA.

An online survey is also available where the public can make suggestions for specific locations within the study area. For more information, call (334) 501-3040, email webplanning@auburnalabama.org or visit auburnalabama.org/future/280-focus-area-study.

