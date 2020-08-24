Auburn weighs action to curb packed bars

Auburn city officials are looking at new enforcement options after another weekend of Auburn University students packing into downtown bars and ignoring COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s becoming apparent that it’s becoming a struggle for some in our city to have consideration for other people,” said Anders.

This comes on the heels Monday of Auburn University announcing 202 new cases of COVID-19 exposure last week. That number doesn’t include students who were tested before returning to campus over the previous week.

Fluid situation

Anders declined to specify what city actions could be coming, calling it a fluid situation that depends on what the city is allowed to do under state law. An announcement could come as soon as Monday afternoon or as late as Tuesday or Wednesday, he said.

Downtown bars were ticketed Saturday night by Auburn police, according to Assistant Chief Clarence Stewart. He didn’t specify which downtown establishments were cited, but large crowds were spotted Southeastern, Skybar and 17-16.