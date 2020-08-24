Auburn weighs action to curb packed bars

Auburn city officials are looking at new enforcement options after another weekend of Auburn University students packing into downtown bars and ignoring COVID-19 restrictions.
“It’s becoming apparent that it’s becoming a struggle for some in our city to have consideration for other people,” said Anders.
This comes on the heels Monday of Auburn University announcing 202 new cases of COVID-19 exposure last week. That number doesn’t include students who were tested before returning to campus over the previous week.
Fluid situation
Anders declined to specify what city actions could be coming, calling it a fluid situation that depends on what the city is allowed to do under state law. An announcement could come as soon as Monday afternoon or as late as Tuesday or Wednesday, he said.
Downtown bars were ticketed Saturday night by Auburn police, according to Assistant Chief Clarence Stewart. He didn’t specify which downtown establishments were cited, but large crowds were spotted Southeastern, Skybar and 17-16.
The mayor worked with Auburn University officials last week on a campaign to emphasize the need for mask-wearing and social distancing, going so far as to produce a video in which he made a direct appeal to students to observe these rules on campus and off.
Auburn University
Auburn University spokesman Preston Sparks said the two dorms on the Hill set aside for quarantine cases are being used.
"As of Monday afternoon, Auburn’s quarantine housing was less than half full, a statistic that speaks to the university’s strong implementation of its A Healthier U reentry plan through robust contact tracing, Healthcheck screening and a helpful COVID-19 Resource Center," Sparks told the Opelika-Auburn News.
Sparks added that the university is working closely with the city and still plans to do random testing of volunteers after Labor Day, as it announced earlier this summer as part of the A Healthier U plan.
Tuscaloosa
Auburn is not alone. Tuscaloosa officials want to close bars there for two weeks in an attempt to contain the spike in cases there. Gov. Kay Ivey endorsed that effort Monday morning.
“As our students adjust to being back on campus, Tuscaloosa leaders and university officials are focused on helping to ensure their health and safety,” said Ivey in a press release. “They have made tough decisions, and I appreciate Mayor Walt Maddox and The University of Alabama leadership for tackling a serious problem as quickly as possible. If you we do not act expeditiously, it leaves the potential for a situation to get out of hand, which would require even tougher, longer-lasting decisions to be enacted.”
Downtown Auburn Aug. 22
Downtown Auburn Aug. 22
Downtown Auburn Aug. 22
