AuburnBank deal gets council OK

AuburnBank’s downtown redevelopment plan got a nudge forward Tuesday night from the Auburn City Council.
The council approved the spending of $323,700 on streets and lighting improvements as part of bank’s ambitious plan to remake its headquarters at Gay Street and Magnolia Avenue.
A start date hasn’t been announced, but the project has been under consideration for several years. When it’s complete, the AuburnBank site will include apartments with street-level housing, a parking garage and new offices.
Lawrence
Tuesday's meeting began with a moment of silence for Johnny Lawrence, the retired Auburn firefighter and Lee County commissioner who passed away last week after a battle with COVID-19.
Mayor Ron Anders and others expressed thanks for Lawrence’s service to the city, which included 29 years with the fire department.
“I want to thank (his daughter) Julia and (his wife) Maggie for sharing him with us … I hope we all understand that Johnny wanted to give back as much as he could,” noted Mayor Pro-Tem Beth Witten.
Downtown
Anders echoed comments made earlier Tuesday by City Manager Jim Buston about drawing people downtown if Auburn University plays its home football schedule in an empty Jordan-Hare Stadium and doesn’t allow tailgating on campus.
“We want to do as much as we can for our merchants,” said Anders, who did not go into specifics.
The mayor went on to promise that city officials would resume work on new regulations for student housing and short-term rentals, telling council members, “Now is the time to get moving and make decisions.”
The mayor said he expects the city’s planning commission to revisit those issues when it meets next week.
Zoom
The council met electronically again this month due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19. Anders conceded to council members that it could be a while yet before they meet in person again, and he confirmed the next council meeting (Aug. 18) will take place via Zoom conferencing software through the city’s website.
Future meetings can be streamed live at auburnalabama.org/agenda.
