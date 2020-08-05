AuburnBank deal gets council OK

AuburnBank’s downtown redevelopment plan got a nudge forward Tuesday night from the Auburn City Council.

The council approved the spending of $323,700 on streets and lighting improvements as part of bank’s ambitious plan to remake its headquarters at Gay Street and Magnolia Avenue.

A start date hasn’t been announced, but the project has been under consideration for several years. When it’s complete, the AuburnBank site will include apartments with street-level housing, a parking garage and new offices.

Lawrence

Tuesday's meeting began with a moment of silence for Johnny Lawrence, the retired Auburn firefighter and Lee County commissioner who passed away last week after a battle with COVID-19.

Mayor Ron Anders and others expressed thanks for Lawrence’s service to the city, which included 29 years with the fire department.

“I want to thank (his daughter) Julia and (his wife) Maggie for sharing him with us … I hope we all understand that Johnny wanted to give back as much as he could,” noted Mayor Pro-Tem Beth Witten.

Downtown